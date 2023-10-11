A new proposal could allow open containers of alcohol at Downtown Riverwalks

Jacksonville, Fla. — A new resolution could allow you to drink openly along the Northbank and Southbank riverwalks.

Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority brought forward a new resolution for the city to allow open containers.

There would be certain requirements: you would only be allowed to drink alcohol from approved containers, like a plastic cup with a Riverwalk logo on it.

You would also be confined to drinking in approved locations only.

The Riverwalk is where Levi Alzerjaei comes to exercise.

“I mostly just started running, and when I started it was here at the riverwalk,” he said.

Levi said he would not like it if open containers of alcohol were allowed.

“When there’s more drinking involved, there is less exercise,” said Levi.

Sarah Colando comes to the Riverwalk to take study breaks. She said if there was more to do in the area, this would be a good idea.

“Only if there was an event going on, otherwise I wouldn’t just stroll up and down here,” said Sarah.

The resolution will be considered by a committee on Monday. If it gets approval on Monday, the resolution must still pass the DIA board. And then get approval from the City Council.

