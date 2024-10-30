New service to connect JaxPort to five Asian ports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JaxPort will have a new service starting soon that will connect it to five Asian ports. The shipping line Ocean Network Express (ONE) plans to add JaxPort to its East Coast 2 container service beginning in February 2025, JaxPort announced this week.

The weekly service will utilize a fleet of 13,500 TEU (container) vessels, all operated by ONE, according to JaxPort.

The vessels use the newly modernized SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal, which features a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, according to JaxPort.

The port rotation will be Xiamen, Yantian, Ningbo, and Shanghai in China; Busan, South Korea; Manzanillo, Panama; Savannah; Charleston; Jacksonville; Manzanillo; Busan; and back to Xiamen.

Retail products, food and beverages, electronics, and intermediate goods and supplies are expected to be common commodities on the service, according to JaxPort.

Ocean Network Express also offers container service from JAXPORT to destinations in the Indian Subcontinent through the West India North America (WIN) service, as well as Southeast Asia and Canada through THE Alliance’s EC5 rotation – which will change its name to EC3 in February 2025, according to JaxPort.

A $72 million project to expand and modernize the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at JAXPORT’s Blount Island terminal is expected to be completed in 2025. The facility features 97 acres of newly paved asphalt to accommodate taller stacks of loaded containers, with the capability to further expand the terminal to 120 acres as needed. The facility will be able to accommodate more than 600,000 TEUs annually, a 150% increase over its current throughput.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.