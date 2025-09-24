Northside hit-and-run marks city’s 4th pedestrian fatality in less than a week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 40s was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning on the Northside.

Police said they were called to Lem Turner Road in Riverview, near the exit of a Roses discount store, just before 7 am.

Investigators said the man had come up a hill and was attempting to cross the street before he was hit by a car traveling north.

“The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” a JSO spokesperson said. “Right now we are actively reviewing surveillance video and asking the community to come forward with any information that may help us identify the driver.”

This crash marks Jacksonville’s 122nd traffic fatality of the year and the 26th involving a pedestrian. It also caps a string of deadly incidents:

Thursday, Sept. 18 – Police say a woman was hit and killed on Kings Avenue.

Saturday, Sept. 20 – A man darted across Old St. Augustine Road into the path of a JSO patrol car. He died at the scene. Police say the officer involved was placed on administrative leave as they investigate.

Sunday, Sept. 21 – A man in his late 20s was killed while trying to cross Phillips Highway.

The drivers in those three cases have all been identified and are cooperating with investigators. But in Monday’s case, the search is still underway.

“If you saw the guy walking in the roadway and you saw him struck, I would really love to talk to that person,” JSO said.

Doris Johnson, a nearby neighbor, hadn’t even realized a deadly crash had happened just steps away. “That is so, so sad. And the even sadder part is you know you hit someone and you didn’t bother to stop. God, just bless the family and keep everybody in prayer.”

Johnson said she wants to see more safety measures along busy roadways like Lem Turner, which she says are dangerous for anyone trying to cross. “Put some flashing lights where they would have to slow down,” she said. “Because you can’t put speed bumps, since it’s a main road. But at least try to put some cautions or signs up for walking, like they have at various grocery stores.”

As of Monday afternoon, JSO had not released the identity of the man who was killed. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

