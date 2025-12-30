Off-duty Jacksonville police officer who shot at a semi on I-95 will not face criminal charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the Jacksonville police officer who shot at a semi-truck driver on I-95 will not face criminal charges.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on March 10 on I-95 near Emerson Street.

Lt. Marc Crawford was off-duty, in his patrol car.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the State Attorney’s Office, Lt. Crawford claimed he was trying to merge in front of the truck when the truck hit his car.

He said he turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop, but the truck then hit his car again, pushing him forward on the interstate.

Lt. Crawford thought the driver had hit him on purpose. He claims to have fired his weapon because he feared for his life. The report states, “Fearing that he would either fall into the truck’s path or be crushed between the truck and other vehicles, MC discharged his firearm at the driver.”

The driver, James Debardeleben, was taken into custody. He told detectives that he didn’t realize he had hit Lt. Crawford’s car. According to the report, he said he didn’t know anything was wrong until he heard gunfire and felt an impact in his stomach. Two rounds entered the truck’s cabin. One hit Debardeleben, but did not penetrate his body.

A recreation of the incident showed that Debardeleben likely did not see Lt. Crawford’s vehicle.

The State Attorney’s office said six witnesses were interviewed. The report states, “Given the unresolved factual issues, evidentiary gaps, and conflicting testimony, the State does not have a reasonable probability of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that MC’s use of deadly force was not justified. Accordingly, the State cannot proceed with criminal charges in this matter.”

Action News Jax has made several attempts to contact the truck driver. We have not been able to reach him.

