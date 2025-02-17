One dead, three injured in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 78-year-old Fleming Island woman is dead after crashing the SUV she was driving Sunday at about 2:25 p.m. on US-17/Bayard Street in Clay County. She was traveling northbound on US-17 and the white Toyota 4Runner she was driving crashed into a black Ford F-150 that was stopped in the southbound turn lane, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

“For unknown reasons the Toyota 4Runner veered into the southbound lanes colliding with for the Ford F-150,” The FHP news release states. “The Toyota 4Runner overturned after the collision.”

The Fleming Island woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her vehicle, a 55-year-old Gainesville man and a 15-year-old Fleming Island girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries classified as “serious” the news release states.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 47-year-old Green Cove Springs man, was treated for minor injuries, the news release states.

