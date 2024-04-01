One person shot in Jacksonville drug deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was wounded during a drug deal this morning near 1000 Pheasant Drive in Jacksonville.

Police said at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday a man was shot twice in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During an initial investigation, detectives discovered that the victim was part of a drug deal when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

No other information was released during a briefing by police.

JSO is asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

