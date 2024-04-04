Only 5 candidates for DCPS Superintendent, application deadline approaching

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are only around 10 days left to apply to become Duval County’s next superintendent and Action News Jax has learned only five people have applied for the job.

The school board says it’s confident with the potential options so far and Board Chair Darryl Willie said the search effort has been extensive.

“We went out and got a consultant to help us really market and push out this opportunity not only in the state but across the country,” he said. “We did that, hired that person, and that person went out into the community.”

Willie said there were survey’s, which brought in thousands of responses, focus groups in the community and they came up with different pillars from what they want out of the next superintendent.

“Leadership, personal leadership, partnership, being able to understand the finances and challenges of what we area and someone who can understand curriculum and can move students,” he said.

Action News Jax told you back in October when the district chose to re-advertise the position because several candidates in the first pool of applicants didn’t qualify for the job. There were 10 total but only five applicants met the minimum qualification requirements.

“Is there a concern that could happen again?” Action News Jax Ben Ryan asked.

“It’s always a concern but at this point we’re already seeing candidates in the field now who have superintendent experience and that didn’t happen last time,” Willie said.

Willie said the right person will be able to take on challenges ahead and with support, they’ll be good to go for years to come.

“There’s a lot this new superintendent to embark upon, but the right person will put on that hat and take on this job,” he said.

The School Board is prepared to offer a three-year contract with a salary range of $275,000 -- $350,000 and the application closes April 15.

