Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joins the race for Florida Governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings announced his candidacy on Thursday for Governor of Florida.

Demings says he aims to expand his leadership statewide by focusing on lowering crime, expanding affordable housing, and managing growth.

“Across Florida, families are working harder than ever but struggling to keep up with the rising cost of housing, groceries, insurance, and electricity,” Mayor Demings said in a news release.

He went on to say, “Our state has become more expensive and less fair for everyone, all while power is being stripped away from local communities that know their residents best. Florida needs a change. We need a different type of governor who puts delivering results before grabbing headlines and petty political fights. As a local leader, I’ve seen firsthand what families are up against, and I’ve spent my career protecting communities and making government work for them, not for special interests. I’m running for governor to continue putting Florida families first, restore accountability, and make our state safe and affordable again.”

Demings has served Central Florida for more than four decades. He was the first African American to serve as Orlando Police Chief and Orange County Sheriff, and today serves as the county’s first African American mayor.

Demings joins fellow Democrat, David Jolly, in the gubernatorial race.

Republicans running for the office include Byron Donalds and Paul Renner.

