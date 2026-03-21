Orange Park Mall cancels Spring Fling Carnival due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Mall announced that its Spring Fling Carnival will no longer be opening Satuday due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The mall announced the cancellation on Facebook.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook has said there was a contract issue between the mall and the carnival, with “the carnival not following protocols as outlined,” leading to the revocation of the special event permit.

Earlier this week, social media posts about a "Carnival take down" surfaced. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax they were aware of the planned teen gathering and were “monitoring [the] situation closely.”

Action News Jax has reached out to the Orange Park Mall for further comment, but has not heard back.

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