Ortega to Mandarin; Police investigating two crime scenes linked to murder-suicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two crime scenes about 10 miles apart -- one in Mandarin and the other in Ortega. Both were connected by an apparent murder-suicide.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office said it was domestic in nature and the man who shot the woman had some relation to her.

Neighbors said that it’s usually quiet in this neighborhood.

“We’ve never had any kind of trouble,” Candice Kincaid said.

JSO said they were called to a house on Collins Road about a woman in her mid-60s shot multiple times. Police said she was later pronounced dead.

Action News Jax asked Kincaid how it made her feel to know that something like this happened.

“It’s scary,” Kincaid said. “It’s all over Jacksonville. Now it’s come home. So, it’s unfortunate, real unfortunate, but it’s everywhere.”

A Be On The Lookout, or BOLO, was issued for the suspect -- a man in his mid-70s driving a white vehicle.

Police found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Old St. Augustine Road near the Saddlebrook neighborhood. Sgt. Mark Lassard of the homicide unit said police heard a single gunshot and found the driver with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“We believe that person, being the driver of that vehicle, to be the same person who was the suspect in this incident.,” Lassard said.

Lassard said this was an isolated incident as the man and woman were related in some way. He also said two other people were inside the home when the shooting happened and they called 911.

This is the 10th shooting in Jacksonville since Thanksgiving.

“Obviously, times can get... things can get tense during the holidays, but we can’t say that points to anything indirectly,” Lassard said.

While there has been a lot of gun violence in Jacksonville recently, JSO said there is no evidence that shows any of these crimes are related to each other.

JSO detectives and the state attorney’s office are investigating this homicide to learn more about why this shooting happened.

If you have any information or may have witnessed something relating to this incident you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

