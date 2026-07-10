Over 100 acts set for Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine in September

St. Augustine, Fla. — Music fans will get a chance to hear indie rock, jazz, bluegrass, country and more from over 100 acts set to perform at the Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine in September.

The Local Artist Showcases serve as the cornerstone of the festival, where established and emerging artists will perform at 17 venues on Sept. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20.

In addition, the festival will include Sing Out Loud Music Business Panel on Sept. 23, Sip Out Loud on Sept. 24, the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival Sept. 24-27, and the St. Augustine Record Fair on Sept. 27.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Over the past decade, Sing Out Loud has evolved into a major asset for the region, creating opportunities for local artists, drawing visitors to the area and supporting businesses throughout the community,” said Chris Kalin, regional president for North and Central Florida at PNC Bank, a major sponsor.

The event is curated and produced by SJC Cultural Events.

For more information about performers, venues and event times visit www.singoutloudfestival.com.

Many of the events are free.

For tickets to Sip Out Loud, go to https://sipoutloud.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.