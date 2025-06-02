Overnight closures planned at Blanding and Henley Road

Overnight closures at Blanding Boulevard and Henly Road are planned from Thursday, May 29 to Thursday, June 5.

Closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 29 and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, May 30.

Due to the closure of Henley Road at First Coast Expressway, the Florida Department of Transportation recommends drivers detour via Sandridge Road and Russell Road.

Closures are planned from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 2 through Thursday, June 5.

Drivers will need to take CR 220 and Baxley Road to access State Road 21. Drivers will also take Branan Field Road to access northbound First Coast Expressway.

There will also be closures from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 1 through Thursday, June 5.

Drivers going to Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) southbound will take Baxley Road and County Road 220 to access State Road 21.

