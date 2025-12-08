Owner of Camden County pet crematory accused of child molestation, deputies say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Action News Jax has learned a Camden County man was arrested on child molestation charges.

Deputies arrested Stephen Kuzinar in October, three months after the parents of the victims reported their children were being abused.

The arrest report said the molestation went on for more than four years.

Kuzinar is the owner of a local pet crematory where two workers were accused of charging customers for false remains that were actually from a burn pit.

