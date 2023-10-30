Owner of Jacksonville Beach sailboat is running out of time to move vessel from shore

The clock is ticking for the captain of a beached sailboat in Jax beach that washed ashore last Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax spoke to the owner of the boat who says if he doesn’t remove the boat, he would have to pay 15,000 dollars.

“I didn’t give it enough respect,” said Rehberg.

John Lucas Rehberg and his sailboat are still beached on Jax Beach, and it all came from a storm.

“A very strong northeaster windstorm came in and caught me a little off guard. I didn’t give it enough respect,” said Rehberg.

Rehberg says since then he has been sleeping in his boat.

PHOTOS: Sailboat washes ashore on Jacksonville Beach near Hampton Inn

Every high tide, that boat rocks around, and it’s really starting to get kind of yucky and smelly inside of there now. Because I’ve chosen not to pump any of the water getting into it.

This boat is starting to gain a lot of popularity as many people were out taking photos of it today, but the boat can’t stay here forever, According to this FWC derelict vessel notice.

Rehberg says he has 18 days to remove this sailboat, or else it will cost him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“They gave me 21 days; we are down to 18 now. The city will remove it and charge me around 15,000 dollars for its proper removal and disposal.

Rehberg, says he has been sailing all his life, and something like this has never happened to him.

As the countdown continues, Rehberg says he is taking matters into his own hands.

“A very similar amount of money, 12,000 dollars upfront to get them started. Would get a professional machine on the beach and a professional tow boat. That would absolutely get me safely off,” said Rehberg.

Rehberg says he has little money but has also created a GoFundMe to help, and adds right now he has raised nearly 3,000 dollars.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.