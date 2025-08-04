Palatka man arrested after attacking wife and threatening children, police say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man is behind bars after deputies say he strangled his wife, threatened children with weapons, and ran into the woods to avoid arrest.

Bretton McCabe, 32, was taken into custody Thursday night with help from multiple agencies, including the Clay County and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Offices and Florida Fish and Wildlife.

Deputies say McCabe became angry after his roommate took a vehicle to go fishing, leaving him at home. He allegedly began verbally abusing his wife before strangling her in front of a child.

The child was told to call 911, and McCabe briefly let the victim go. When she tried to escape, deputies say he grabbed garden shears and threatened her again.

Another child told McCabe she was on the phone with 911, prompting him to release the victim once more. As she ran, McCabe allegedly dragged her by the hair through the yard.

During the altercation, McCabe reportedly picked up an axe and threatened one of the children. That child later told deputies he feared for his life.

McCabe fled into a heavily wooded area before deputies arrived. Officers could hear him but couldn’t see him safely and feared he might still be armed.

McCabe reportedly told deputies they would have to shoot him. A K9 unit and aviation support were requested to assist in the search.

After several hours, Clay County’s K9 unit located McCabe, and he was arrested.

He was bitten during the takedown and taken to a hospital due to possible overdose concerns.

He was later booked into the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

McCabe is charged with battery by strangulation, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child neglect, and resisting an officer without violence. He also had outstanding warrants for grand theft and petit theft.

