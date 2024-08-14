Pedestrian fatally struck in Northwest Jacksonville, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a traffic fatality in the West Jacksonville area that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

According to JSO, at approximately 12:38 a.m., a male pedestrian was walking eastbound on the 8700 block of Garden Street while pushing a moped. The area, which is notably dark and lacks artificial lighting and sidewalks, became the scene of a fatal accident.

The pedestrian, identified as a male in his sixties, was struck by a Kia Forte, also traveling eastbound. The driver of the Kia, who did not see the pedestrian, immediately stopped after the collision and called 911. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue (JFRD) responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. No one else was involved or injured in the incident. This marks the 84th traffic fatality and the 22nd pedestrian fatality in Duval County this year.

Traffic Homicide detectives are actively investigating the incident, with assistance from the Medical Examiner’s Office. Currently, there are no traffic concerns, and Garden Street is open in both directions.

