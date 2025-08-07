Pedestrian struck by vehicle, dies crossing Clay County roadway

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old Fleming Island man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night. The accident happened at about 9:05 p.m. at Park Avenue and Wells Road, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The man was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US Highway 17 when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old Jacksonville man, the news release states.

The pickup was traveling in the center lane of US Highway 17 when the pedestrian walked directly in front of it, the news release states. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

