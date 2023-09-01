Person barricaded inside home for 6 hours, NCSO says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Around 11 p.m. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a person barricaded in the Wild Light community.

Special Response Teams and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted in taking the subject out.

Around 5 a.m. the next day the subject was taken into custody.

Wild Light Elementry sent a message out to parents early in the morning about the situation.

Nassau County Public Schools superintendent spoke about the situation.

At 5:15 a.m., after the subject was apprehended, the school returned to normal.

