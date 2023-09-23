Person shot inside car, police are still looking for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person shot on 7300 Zain Michael Lane.

At around 1:38 a.m. this morning, officers found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

JSO’s initial investigation revealed the victim was seated inside their car when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

The victim fled the area in the vehicle and notified Police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 904-630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

