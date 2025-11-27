Petesgiving draws in hundreds for 40th year 🦃

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people went to Neptune Beach for the annual “Petesgiving” celebration Thursday.

For some people, Petesgiving - named after historic Pete’s Bar - is a part of their Thanksgiving. For others, it was their first time.

“She’s seven months old,” said Stephanie Gustafsson about her daughter. “We know it’s such an important tradition to Jacksonville we want to share memories with her like this.”

To commemorate 40 years of this annual Thanksgiving tradition, the Mayor of Neptune Beach dedicated part of 1st street as ‘Pete Jensen Way,’ founding owner of Pete’s Bar.

“Pete Jensen and his family were really one of the first founding families in Neptune Beach when it was established in 1931,” said Neptune Beach Mayor Cori Bylund. “Pete’s has continued to be a great community partner.”

Jason Hamachek has been attending Petesgiving for the past 5 years. He hopes the tradition will continue to live on.

“Thats what Thanksgiving is all about, family,” said Hamachek.

