Photo released of knives found at the scene of officer-involved shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

Jacksonville, FLA. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the weapons found at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night.

An officer shot and killed a man who attacked two people with butcher knives on Jillian Drive near Ricker Road.

It happened around 7 p.m.

According to a news briefing Sheriff T.K. Waters and Chief Alan Parker gave at the scene, Officer Delong Zheng responded to a call of a fight involving injuries.

When he got there, he found a drunk man standing over a man and a woman who were both on the ground, bleeding.

The 58-year-old suspect was holding multiple kitchen butcher knives and ignored orders to drop them.

That’s when Officer Zheng shot the man, who later died from his injuries at the hospital. The two victims are expected to recover.

This is Officer Zheng’s first officer-involved shooting in his seven years with the agency.

It is the 7th shooting involving officers this year.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

