Pilot killed in Flagler County plane crash identified as 75-year-old Jacksonville man

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have identified the pilot who was killed Friday in a plane crash in Flagler County.

The pilot is Thomas Russell Harvey, 75, from Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Harvey’s family has been notified and Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly “sends his condolences to the victim’s friends and family,” a news release from FCSO said.

The plane crash occurred overnight on Friday after the plane was reported missing by Air Traffic Controllers.

The National Transportation Safety Board will now be investigating the plane crash, FCSO said.

