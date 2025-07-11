Plane lands on U.S. 1 near airport in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A plane landed on U.S. 1 near the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine on Friday afternoon.

St. Johns County Fire and Rescue said no one was injured.

It is currently causing some traffic backups, SJCFR said, so motorists may want to avoid the area if possible.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene to get more information and will have the latest on air and online.

