THE PLAYERS is celebrating their 50th birthday with a golf shootout

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS is inviting non-profits to compete in a golf shootout on hole #17.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

THE PLAYERS will award $50,000 to the nonprofit that wins the contest and $5,000 to all participating organizations.

Read: St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting an MLK Breakfast and Basketball tournament

The golf organization is asking charities to pick a “celeb” to hit a shot on behalf of their organization. They are also accepting open applications.

If charities have someone who would be a great fit who is free the morning of February 12, they can go to theplayers.com/community to apply.

Read: Serving up justice, and breakfast in Nassau County; DoorDash delivery driver arrested for DUI

The application will be open for the next two weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Cutting back on booze: how the ‘sober curious’ movement is impacting Jacksonville

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.