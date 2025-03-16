THE PLAYERS resumes this evening after severe weather delay

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Update: 4:30 p.m. SUNDAY: - Play will resume at 5:15 P.M.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m. SUNDAY - Play was suspended at 1:15 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Play was suspended at 1:15 p.m. due to inclement weather.



Fans are encouraged to exit the premises for their safety. Further updates to come.#THEPLAYERS — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) March 16, 2025

ORIGINAL STORY: THE PLAYERS Championship is making schedule changes to account for potential severe weather on Sunday.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Final-round tee times will now run from 8 am to 10:01 am in threesomes off of 1 and 10 so that things can wrap up before the storms roll in.

The goal is to avoid the final round having to be held on Monday.

It’s now been three years since THE PLAYERS had a Monday finish.

