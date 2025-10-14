Police looking for suspect accused of stealing hundreds from Jacksonville Beach store

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police are asking for help identifying a person accused of stealing about $448 worth of items from the Ulta Beauty store on 3rd Street South.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. on October 9. Police shared a picture of the suspect on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. D. Filbert at (904) 877-0730 or by email at efilbert@jaxbchfl.net.

