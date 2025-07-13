Police searching for suspect after man shot while riding bike: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating a reported person shot in the 2200 block of Davis St. N, Saturday afternoon.

According to JSO, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m.

He was reportedly transported to a local hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim was riding a bicycle when an unknown suspect exited their car and shot him.

JSO says the suspect re-entered the car and later fled the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call 630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org

