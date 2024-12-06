Police: Speed a factor in fatal Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle wreck early Friday. The driver, a woman in her 30s, was traveling southbound in the 3900 Roosevelt Boulevard at about 1:48 a.m. She attempted to enter the Blanding Boulevard entrance ramp, struck the curb, overturned, and hit a light pole. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a new conference Friday morning. Speed was a factor in the wreck, according to JSO.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.