Ponte Vedra Concert Hall announces 2026 performances by John Waite and Veronica Swift

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Ponte Vedra Concert Hall will host John Waite on February 1, 2026, and Veronica Swift on March 10, 2026, as part of their upcoming tours.

Tickets for both performances became available on Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets through AXS and at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre & Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices.

John Waite, known for his work with The Baby’s and Bad English, will perform hits from his 40-year career during his The Hard Way Tour.

Veronica Swift, celebrated for her blend of jazz, opera, and classic American songs, will bring her dynamic live show to the venue, showcasing her vocal prowess and unique style.

