Powerball skyrockets to record $1.7 billion jackpot for Saturday’s drawing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no players hit Wednesday’s $1.3 billion prize. The jackpot in Saturday’s drawing is now a massive $1.7 billion, which ranks as the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The lump sum cash option - if a player wins Saturday’s jackpot - is estimated at $770.3 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night: white balls 3, 16, 29, 61, 69 and red Powerball 22. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

While Wednesday’s jackpot went unclaimed, 11 tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Colorado, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that do not participate are Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.70 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 6, 2025 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

