“To prey on the vulnerabilities of our elders,” local non-profit helps elders be “scam smart”

MANDARIN, Fla. — Experts say there are several reasons why seniors are often targets of scammers. Seniors may be more trusting than others and oftentimes have more access to cash.

Today, Action News Jax went over to a senior citizens center in Mandarin where a local non-profit taught seniors how to avoid fraud.

“This is a source for them to get together, talk about their needs, and network into what can help them,” said Thomas.

Jaden Thomas is the granddaughter of 86-year-old Betty-Lou Summers. Summers is one of many senior citizens inside The Mandarin Senior Citizens Center where local non-profit ElderSource came to give a presentation.

It was on how to avoid being scammed out of money and personal information.

A spokeswoman with ElderSource tells me that one of their main goals is to help teach older adults how to be “scam smart.” Adding that 1 out of 14 elders who are scammed do not report it because they are oftentimes too embarrassed.

Also, more times than one elders who are scammed fall victim to someone they know such as a family member or caretaker for example.

“The fact that people like to pray on the vulnerabilities of our elders is something that truly gives me the ick,” said Thomas.

According to The Federal Bureau of Investigation, a 2022 Elder Fraud Report by the Internet Crime Complaint Centers says that more than 88,000 victims over the age of 60 were scammed out of over $3.1B.

In today’s presentation by ElderSource on how to be “scam smart” - officials state, “In some cases, scammers comb obituaries looking to target recent widowers who may be lonely or grieving.”

“The world is changing every day and our senior citizens sometimes do not have people around to help them with the technology that we have,” said Thomas.

Experts say if you think you’ve been scammed save any documentation, photos, or proof. After that, you should call Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s fraud helpline at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226) or visit the following links:

https://www.myfloridalegal.com/

https://myeldersource.org/

