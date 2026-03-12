Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for some residents of Vilano Beach

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Approximately 1,500 customers in the North Beach Service Area of St. Johns County are under a precautionary boil water notice following a break at the water plant. The notice was issued on Wednesday for some residents in the Vilano Beach area.

The advisory requires customers to bring all water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

North Beach Utility Service Area North Beach Utility Service Area (St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners)

The notice is expected to remain in place for a minimum of two days while laboratory tests are conducted to ensure water safety.

St. Johns County officials state that water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled first. Residents may use bottled water as an alternative during the service interruption.

The county used the Alert St. Johns notification system to inform the public of the advisory on Wednesday. This same system will be used to notify residents once the precautionary notice has been rescinded.

Residents seeking updated information regarding the status of the water supply can contact the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (904) 209-2731.

