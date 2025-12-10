Procession being held to honor Baker County commissioner, JAXPORT COO killed in car crash

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A procession honoring the life and service of Baker County Commissioner Jimmy Bennett will take place on Wednesday traveling through Macclenny on Highway 90.

Sheriff Scotty Rhoden and County Manager Sara Little announced that the procession will start east of the Baker County Courthouse and end at Ferreira Funeral Home. The expected arrival time is between 11 a.m. and noon.

Residents are invited to line the route on US 90 to pay their respects to Bennett, 58, who was killed in a car crash on Interstate 10 on Monday.

The crash occurred at about 7:22 a.m. on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 343.

