Proposed updates to St. Augustine’s Vehicles for Hire and Franchises ordinances

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine City Commission will hold a workshop on Friday, May 8, at 9:00 a.m. in the Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King Street. The workshop will discuss proposed updates to ordinances regulating Vehicles for Hire and Franchises.

The purpose of the workshop is to review a series of proposed changes. These changes are aimed at improving oversight, safety, and management of transportation and tour services operating within the city.

Proposed updates include caps on the number of Vehicles for Hire. This includes pedicabs operating within the city. A tiered structure and overall cap for Franchises that provide tours will also be introduced.

Additional proposed changes address horse carriage operations. These changes focus on the health and welfare of the animals. The proposed updates also include enhanced enforcement measures.

More stringent penalties for violations are part of the proposed changes.

Updated driver qualification requirements, including background checks, are also being considered.

The workshop will provide an opportunity for City Commissioners to review these proposals in detail. Commissioners will also discuss potential impacts on residents, businesses, and visitors.

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