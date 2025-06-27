Putnam Co. man arrested, accused of starting mobile home fire that injured himself and two others

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A suspected arsonist is now behind bars, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Glen Ogle, 54, was arrested on Thursday and charged with arson following a fire at a mobile home on Kin Street.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday after receiving a call about a man setting clothes on fire in the home’s laundry room.

Due to clutter and debris blocking the exits, none of the three people inside, including Ogle, could escape on their own. Body camera video released by PCSO showed the ensuing rescue operation.

A window air conditioning unit was removed, allowing officials to evacuate the two women and Ogle out of a back bedroom. All of them were taken to hospitals for injuries from the fire.

PCSO said it believed Ogle set the fire after an argument with the other two women inside. Deputies have reportedly responded to the home multiple times in the past for disturbance and domestic violence calls. In April, PCSO said one of the victims reported Ogle attempting to set a jacket on fire.

Ogle is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond due to a probation violation for a prior aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the need to make sure exits inside any occupied building are clear in case an evacuation is necessary.

