Putnam deputies investigate possible school threat tied to online game dispute

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A heated exchange between an adult and a preteen juvenile during an online game on Thursday triggered an investigation into a possible threat of violence to a school in Putnam County, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The tip about the threat, which originated from multiple states, indicated that the adult threatened harm at a school due to frustration over the game outcome. Following the tip, local detectives quickly identified and met with the adult, who was found to have no access to firearms.

While there is no information confirming the juvenile’s residence in Putnam County, the investigation concluded that the adult lives in the area. As a precautionary measure, additional officers will be stationed at Putnam County schools to ensure student safety.

Authorities reiterated the need for parents to monitor the games their children are playing and to understand who their kids are engaging with online. They encouraged adult gamers to remember that their interactions could involve minors, which calls for responsible behavior.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]