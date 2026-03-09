Safe Kids Northeast Florida hosting free car seat safety check event March 27

PALATKA, Fla. — Safe Kids Northeast Florida will offer free car seat checks on March 27, to help parents and caregivers ensure their children are traveling safely. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and requires an advance appointment.

During these sessions, technicians offer personalized education and guidance to ensure that car seats are properly installed and used according to safety standards.

The appointments are designed to provide one-on-one education tailored to each family’s specific needs. Certified child passenger safety technicians will lead the sessions, focusing on the correct installation and usage of various car seat models.

Because the event provides individualized attention, space for the car seat checks is limited. Safe Kids Northeast Florida requires all participants to book a time slot in advance to ensure they receive the full educational experience with a technician.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]