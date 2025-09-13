Race for Inclusion in Jacksonville raises funds for Special Olympics programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Race for Inclusion, benefiting Special Olympics Florida, takes place on Saturday in Jacksonville. The event aims to raise funds for sports training, health services, and leadership programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Race for Inclusion is a statewide event dedicated to supporting over 75,000 Special Olympics Florida athletes by providing them with essential resources and opportunities. Participants will gather at the CSX Campus, located at 500 Water St., with registration opening at 7:00 a.m. and the race commencing at 9:00 a.m.

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Organizers emphasize that every step taken during the race contributes to building a more inclusive world for people with intellectual disabilities.

Day-of registration started at 7:00 a.m., allowing last-minute participants to join the cause.

