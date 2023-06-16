In a rare event, Loggerhead turtle lays eggs during daylight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Atlantic Beach Loggerhead turtle laid eggs Thursday morning, just after sunrise.

It is highly unusual for the species to lay eggs during the day, most Loggerhead turtles only lay their eggs at night.

It was a successful nesting and the mama turtle made a safe return to the ocean.

