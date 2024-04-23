Register today: Clay County Utility Authority launches upgraded online account system

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A new platform with upgraded security to pay your Clay County utility bill online is now live.

Clay County Utility Authority (CCUA) announced the rollout of the new online account system on Tue., April 23.

Customers will need to setup up new accounts as the old platform will stop working on April 19. Instructions on setting up new accounts can be found by clicking here.

CCUA said that customers currently enrolled in autopay will have their auto payment settings seamlessly transferred to the new platform. If autopay customers would like access to the new platform features, however, they will need to create a new account.

To help customers, CCUA will be offering office hours to assist customers with any in-person account set up support needed. Customers can visit the CCUA offices located at 3176 Old Jennings Rd. in Middleburg during the following times:

Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The new platform offers various ways to pay bills including Apple Pay, Google Pay, text-to-pay and more.

The upgraded site will also include added security.

“The new account platform also includes cybersecurity enhancements, with layers of security and the latest encryption technology to keep customers data safe,” CCUA said.

For more information, including account creation instructions, please visit clayutility.org.

