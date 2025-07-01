Register now for the Veterans Day 5K in Clay County

The 2nd Annual Veterans Council Veterans Day 5K is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 8, at Oakleaf High School, providing an opportunity for the community to honor local heroes.

Organized by the Veterans Council Clay County Florida, and the Clay County Board of County Commissioners, the event welcomes runners, walkers, and cheer squads to participate in the race, which starts at 8:00 a.m.

Early registration for the event is priced at $35, and participants can sign up online to secure their spot.

Participants can aim for a personal best or simply enjoy a stroll, making the event accessible to all fitness levels.

Click here to sign up.

