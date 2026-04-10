Registration opens for Jumbo Shrimp Youth Baseball Clinics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are offering young fans the chance to learn baseball fundamentals from the club’s players and coaches.

The Youth Baseball Clinics will run from 9 a.m. to noon, June 25-26 and July 28-29 at VyStar Ballpark, with arrival beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jumbo Shrimp players, coaching staff members and local college players will instruct children ages 7-14. Campers will receive lunch daily at the conclusion of each session.

Campers are asked to bring their own hat, glove, bat, personal water bottle and flat tennis shoes. Cleats are not permitted.

Registration includes two field reserved tickets to a game — June 26 for the June 25-26 clinic and July 29 for the July 28-29 clinic — as well as two undated field reserved ticket vouchers for any 2026 home game.

Each clinic costs $240 per camper. Early Bird Pricing saves $25 per camper for those who register by April 19 for the June 25-26 clinic or by May 22 for the July 28-29 clinic.

Camp size is limited. To register, CLICK HERE.

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