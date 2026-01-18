Remains found in Glynn County believed to be missing woman

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — The Glynn County Police Department says they have found human remains believed to be those of Judy Ann Deen, an elderly woman reported missing in November.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

On January 14, police announced the discovery but said the cause of death is undetermined.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

In the missing person’s report, officials mentioned that Deen, 74, was last seen at her home in the Touchstone area on November 13, 2025.

Police considered her a missing and endangered person and issued a public alert to help find her.

