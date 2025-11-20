Residents raising concerns over recent rezoning approval for Apna Bazar 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposal to expand a southside estates international grocery market is advancing through the City Council after its management removed plans to build an animal slaughterhouse on the property.

But as Action News Jax Madison Foglio reports, neighbors remain suspicious and continue to raise questions.

The Land Use and Zoning Committee approved the adoption of a small land use amendment and a rezoning request for the International Grocery store Apna Bazar, which would allow them to expand their store.

“Doesn’t that seem kind of suspicious?” James Crunden Sr., a concerned citizen.

This comes after the owners of Apna Bazar decided to withdraw their request for an on-site animal processing facility because so many neighbors were against it.

During the LUZ Committee meeting, over 30 people spoke out against the rezoning efforts of the grocery store.

“You’re going to have more road noise, more truck noise, more dislocation,” said resident Blake Harper

“Why do you still need it to have the potential to put a slaughterhouse in there if that’s not something down the road?” said Crunden Sr.

James Crunden Sr. doesn’t live in Southside Estates near Apna Bazar, but he has been vocal in his opposition against grocery stores’ plans. Action News Jax Madison Foglio asked him how he felt about last night’s meeting.

“It was a waste of time,” said Crunden Sr. “Waste of time, they had already made up their mind.”

Cyndy Trimmer is the attorney representing Apna Bazar. She spoke during the meeting as well.

“I know that the focus of the conversation has got tied up in the animal processing component, but the bigger vision is to really improve the site,” said Trimmer.

Action News Jax reached out to Trimmer and asked her what the grocery store plans to do on the property if it’s rezoned, and I asked if they plan to butcher animals there. I am still waiting to hear back.

The ordinances are set to go before the full city council in the coming weeks.

