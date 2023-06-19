Restaurant in historic Lincolnville in St. Augustine closes its doors for the last time

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Preserving southern cuisine and hospitality is how Preserved described itself.

Opening in 2016, the restaurant was located in the heart of St. Augustine’s historic Lincolnville neighborhood in a late 1800s Victorian house that was once the home of the great-granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson.

“To our valued guests, after much thought and consideration we have decided to close Preserved,” a Facebook post read on the surprise news. “This has not been an easy decision but one we believe is right in order to create a healthier balance between our personal and professional lives.”

Preserved offered up menu items such as raw east coast oysters, bouillabaisse, seared scallops and a chop shop cut of beef in demi-glace and beurre blanc.

The full statement released by management is below: