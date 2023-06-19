Restaurant in historic Lincolnville in St. Augustine closes its doors for the last time

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Preserving southern cuisine and hospitality is how Preserved described itself.
Opening in 2016, the restaurant was located in the heart of St. Augustine’s historic Lincolnville neighborhood in a late 1800s Victorian house that was once the home of the great-granddaughter of Thomas Jefferson.
“To our valued guests, after much thought and consideration we have decided to close Preserved,” a Facebook post read on the surprise news. “This has not been an easy decision but one we believe is right in order to create a healthier balance between our personal and professional lives.”
Preserved offered up menu items such as raw east coast oysters, bouillabaisse, seared scallops and a chop shop cut of beef in demi-glace and beurre blanc.
The full statement released by management is below:
Our last date of service will be Saturday, June 17th. Since 2016 we have cherished being able to welcome our guests into our restaurant home, the Jefferson House, in historic Lincolnville. We put our heart and soul into serving authentic southern cuisine with hospitality and are so grateful for the opportunity we had to offer our best every time we opened our doors. We truly value every one who has supported us over these years and look forward to continuing to serve our growing community as we move forward into the next chapter.