The results are in, sort of; Duval County waiting on others for Peanut Butter Challenge results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The numbers are in for the 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge. Well, sort of. Duval County finished counting its collection of donated peanut butter. It is now waiting for the other counties in Florida to submit their results.

Action News Jax told you about “spreading the word” for the UF/IFAS Extension’s 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge that began in October. The purpose of the friendly competition between Florida counties was to donate jars and packets of peanut butter to be given to local good pantries, backpack programs, and other partners in the fight against food insecurity.

“The peanut butter challenge is a great way to donate for a cause and fight hunger. Many citizens in our local area are struggling with providing for their families. This act of kindness can help support those families in need. We are excited to be able to be that support and help for families in our community,” Stephen Jennewein, UF/IFAS Extension Duval County agriculture and natural resources agent and Peanut Butter Challenge coordinator, said.

According to the City of Jacksonville, Duval County collected 1,081 jars and packets of peanut butter, totaling 1,541 pounds. That was an increase of 47 percent in jars and 48 percent in pounds over 2022′s collection.

This peanut butter has already begun to be distributed to those in need.

“Thank you, Duval County, for your generous donations to help fight hunger,” Jennewein said. “We far exceeded our goal to beat last year’s totals by 25%. But best of all, we now get to give this shelf-stable spread to eight Duval County food pantries and help local families in need ahead of the holiday season.”

UF/IFAS also said that beyond promoting the nutritional value of peanut butter, it wants to raise awareness of the importance of peanut production. Goober growers contributed $114 million to the state economy in 2020.

Other countries around the state are still tallying donations. The bragging rights for the Florida county that donated the most peanut butter will have to wait... just a little longer.

