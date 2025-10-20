Ronald McDonald House provides comfort and critical care, accepting donations in Teddy Bear Drive

The Ronald McDonald House and VyStar Credit Union are teaming up to bring joy and comfort to sick children and their families, one teddy bear at a time.

Through the end of the week, all VyStar Credit Union branches across Florida and Georgia are collecting brand-new teddy bears as part of their annual Teddy Bear Drive.

Each stuffed animal will be delivered to children staying at the Ronald McDonald House, offering a little piece of comfort while they receive critical care.

Four-year-old Samuel from the Panhandle and seven-year-old Trip from Canada are both staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Jacksonville while undergoing life-changing treatments.

Samuel is adjusting to his new cochlear implant, and Trip is finishing radiation treatments for brain cancer, and they both light up when they get a new “stuffie.”

“The stuffed animals, the food, the bedding, the toy room ... I mean look at all this,” Heather Wheeler, Samuel’s mom, said. “My kid loves to be outside. His favorite thing to do is run around that park, and all the staff is just so amazing here.”

Trip’s dad, Nic Gambacourt, said even something as small as a teddy bear makes a huge difference.

“The stuffies are a big part of his comfort,” he said. “It’s just a welcoming touch to a place that already gives us so much while we’re so far away from home.”

VyStar Credit Union’s Vice President of Community Engagement, Kemal Gasper, said the drive is about more than donations; it’s about making sure every child feels cared for.

“They’re leaving pets behind, they’re missing birthdays, they’re missing anniversaries,” Gasper said. “This is just one small way that we can ensure every family, every child, has a teddy bear on their bed when they come into their home, which is Ronald McDonald House, while they go through critical care.”

Donations must be new and free of any small or removable parts for safety. The Teddy Bear Drive runs through Friday, with drop-offs accepted at all VyStar Credit Union branches in Florida and Georgia.

The Ronald McDonald House also keeps an Amazon Wishlist open year-round to help provide other essentials for families in need.

