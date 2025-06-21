Sailors aboard Mayport-based USS Winston Churchill deploy to aid U.S. military forces in Europe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some local families just watched the first-ever deployment of their sailors aboard Naval Station Mayport’s USS Winston Churchill.

“Once you see your loved ones leave, the tears start flowing, emotions start going crazy,” said Cheyenne Ross, whose husband was just deployed for the first time in his 14-year-long Navy service.

Naval Station Mayport said the ship will first head to Virginia to join the Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is then set to aid the U.S. European Command overseas.

Families tell Action News Jax their loved ones aboard the Churchill will be away for nine months.

“He’s one of my biggest supporters, so it’s kind of hard without him, especially with work and everything’s super hard,” said Layanna Ross, Cheyenne’s 14-year-old daughter, who is about to head into 7th grade without her dad to support her in person for her first day of school.

Naval Station Mayport tells Action News Jax the deployment of the Churchill was planned before the Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

We’re told there are no plans to send the ship there, but the Mayport-based USS The Sullivans is supporting military operations there now.

If the order is given, Naval Station Mayport says the Churchill will be close enough to support operations in or respond to the Middle East.

“Especially with everything going on right now and, you know, just not knowing what the possible outcome could be with this deployment, I support him 100 percent,” Ross said, having the conflict at the top of her mind now that her husband is heading overseas.

Regardless of where the ship goes, the Ross family tells Action News Jax they’re feeling hopeful as they count the days for their sailor to return home.

“I’ve never been away from him for this long. He’s always been by my side, even when he knows he’s off for at least a day. I’ll still miss him every single day,” Ross’ daughter, Layanna, said.

