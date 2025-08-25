Salvation Army of Northeast Florida receives major grant to aid homelessness

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida has received a $300,000 grant from the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds to support its programs for women, families, and men experiencing homelessness.

The grant, distributed over three years, will aid the Red Shield Lodge, which provides shelter for women and families, and Hopes Crossing, a transitional housing program for men. Additionally, the Salvation Army Area Command Community Room will be renamed the Delores Barr Weaver Community Room in recognition of this generous support.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds for this generous $300,000 grant, which will have a profound impact on the lives of individuals and families seeking hope and healing at the Red Shield Lodge and Hopes Crossing,” said Major Keath Biggers, Area Commander, The Salvation Army.

The Red Shield Lodge offers 40 beds for single women or families with children, providing critical shelter and resources. Hopes Crossing, also with 40 beds, serves as a transitional housing program for men, helping them on their path to stability.

Both facilities are located in The Towers Center of Hope in LaVilla, which offers comprehensive assistance, including meals, budgeting help, educational support, spiritual counseling, transportation assistance, and job placement services.

The Salvation Army has been a cornerstone in Jacksonville since 1891, known for its donations and its wide range of services addressing homelessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, and emergency disaster response.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]