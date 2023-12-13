The Salvation Army starts their toy distribution for 3,250 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida will distribute Christmas gifts to 3,250 children within the local community for families that participated in this year’s Angel Tree program.

Distribution is to take place on Dec. 13 from 8 am. to 4 p.m. at Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville FL. 32225.

Each family receiving assistance has an appointed time to arrive to pick up their Angel Tree gifts.

Read: JAXUSL announced the name of the new professional soccer organization

The ages of the children in the Angel Tree program range from 0-12 years old and are from families who applied for holiday assistance with The Salvation Army in October and demonstrated financial hardship.

Read: AirDrop security threat prompts lockouts at three Duval County schools

Individuals, businesses, and church groups “adopted” children by picking up Angel Tree tags from trees at the Avenues Mall or Ashley Furniture Home Stores. They then purchased gifts to specifically match the age, needs, and wishes of each child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.